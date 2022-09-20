Cedar Valley groups seeking volunteers

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies. Volunteers will sit down with elementary students on a weekly basis, help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs people to help deliver food to homebound adults through its Meals on Wheels program. There volunteer opportunites from weekly to once a month.
North Star Community Services, Inc. is looking for people who would like to provide some music to adults at their post Senior Adult Day Services.
YOU And I Care is looking for both social caring coaches who will be trained in the coaching circles method and for volunteers to participate as those in training learn deep listening.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.