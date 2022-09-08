Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
- The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is looking for someone to help out in the museum with day-to-day operations.
- The American Red Cross Nebraska Iowa region is looking for people to help out with their blood drives.
- Friends of the Waterloo Public Library is looking for some social marketing volunteers, who will assist in fundraising efforts by helping write some descriptions and posting them to Facebook.
- The University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program is looking for volunteers to help get food to the people that need it the most. Opportunities will vary throughout the seasons.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Phelps Melody Park & Phelps Youth Pavilion
Tuned-Drums-Toddler-Size_1105.jpg
052020bp-wca-improvements-3
052020bp-wca-improvements-2
052020bp-wca-improvements-1
032020ho-phelps-tap-tap-bus-
031919kw-youth-pavilion-01
041818bp-phelps-playscape-2
010319kw-phelps-youth-pavilion-02
041818bp-phelps-playscape-3
Hole lot of fun
041818bp-phelps-playscape-1
Instruments 1 swirl
Instruments 4 swirl closeup
Instruments 3 phelps melody park
Instruments 2 manta ray
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.