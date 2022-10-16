 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • Try Pie need some extra help as the need for pies at the holidays rises. Volunteers will help with packaging, preparing and prepping the kitchens for the team. No cooking or kitchen experience required.
  • Friends of Hartman Reserve is looking for a new board member. Meeting are held every second Tuesday of the month.
  • Friends of the Family is looking for event volunteers. They need people with an eye for design who love working with a team. Their next event is themed “A Night in Italy.”

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

