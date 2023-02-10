CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

The Boys and Girls Club is looking for someone to be an after school volunteer to help with homework and activities.

The UNI Culture & Intensive English Program needs volunteers for their Coffee Hours program. Participants will have a conversation with someone who needs to practice their English.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl currently needs help with their ticket booths. Volunteers will help out at the UNI-Dome and take tickets through the second quarter of the game.

The Americans For Independent Living is looking for volunteers to be a part of their monthly meat delivery program for area veterans. Volunteers would label and fill boxes and get the food to the recipient.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

