CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Boys and Girls Club is looking for someone to be an after school volunteer to help with homework and activities.
The UNI Culture & Intensive English Program needs volunteers for their Coffee Hours program. Participants will have a conversation with someone who needs to practice their English.
The Iowa Shrine Bowl currently needs help with their ticket booths. Volunteers will help out at the UNI-Dome and take tickets through the second quarter of the game.
The Americans For Independent Living is looking for volunteers to be a part of their monthly meat delivery program for area veterans. Volunteers would label and fill boxes and get the food to the recipient.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: Scenes from the State of the Union
Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., as they arrive before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands as President Joe Biden recognizes her during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Rep.George Santos, R-N.Y., lower center, and other Republicans, gather in the House Chamber before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, listens and reacts as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, stands as she is recognized by President Joe Biden as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
