WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- Friends of the Family is currently looking for someone to act as a child and youth advocate. Volunteers will work directly with children who are using agency support, create activity plans for the children, and help with facility upkeep.
- MercyOne Medical Centers are looking for volunteers to help out in their gift shops.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is always looking for some extra hands to help with different things from prepping and cooking to bagging and boxing.
- My Waterloo Days Festival is seeking volunteers for the event. From helping with the parade to manning the Ferris wheel, there are many different ways to help out.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.