WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- The Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau is looking for hospitality and special event specialists. Volunteers would help staff the information table on local attractions, restaurants, and other things to do in the community.
- The Cedar Valley Aboretum and Botanic Gardens is looking for volunteer tractor drivers to help out during their events.
- The Friends of the Family is currently looking for someone to act as a Child and Youth Advocate. Volunteers work directly with children that are using Friends of the Family support, create activity plans for the children and help with facility upkeep.
- My Waterloo Days Festival is seeking volunteers to be a part of the process, from helping with the parade to manning the Ferris wheel.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
