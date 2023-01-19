Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Boys and Girls club of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to lend a hand with their after-school program. That could range from helping with homework to participating in fun activities. EnCorps is recruiting those who would be able to help out as virtual math tutors. Volunteers would work with students online. MercyOne is looking for volunteers to work as a front desk greeter. The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for looking for hosts at the Victorian House Museum. Volunteers would be answering questions, welcoming visitors, and making sure the building runs smoothly.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Illinois State, Jan. 18
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 1
Northern Iowa's James Betz lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 2
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives between Illinois State defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 3
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives to the basket as Illinois State's Luke Kasubke defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 4
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf drives down the baseline against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 5
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 6
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives between Illinois State defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 7
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson takes a shot from the lanes as Illinois State's Darius Burford defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 8
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson grabs a rebound against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 9
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 10
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry backs his way towards the basket as Illinois State's Kendall Lewis defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 11
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 12
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry makes a pass behind the back of Illinois State defender Malachi Poindexter on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 13
Northern Iowa's Chase Courbat and teammates celebrates after a three pointer against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Illinois St 14
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives the ball past Illinois State's Luke Kasubke on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.