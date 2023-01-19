 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

  • 0
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • The Boys and Girls club of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to lend a hand with their after-school program. That could range from helping with homework to participating in fun activities.
  • EnCorps is recruiting those who would be able to help out as virtual math tutors. Volunteers would work with students online.
  • MercyOne is looking for volunteers to work as a front desk greeter.
  • The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for looking for hosts at the Victorian House Museum. Volunteers would be answering questions, welcoming visitors, and making sure the building runs smoothly.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'No more in the tank': New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News