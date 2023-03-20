CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- Americans For Independent Living is seeking volunteers with certifications in trade skills or who want to help out with the demolition of a house. Those under 18 need to have their parent or legal guardian to sign a waiver before they help.
- The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers with a good understanding of guitar or piano to help with music instruction at its Youth Center.
- MercyOne is looking for surgical waiting volunteers to assist people waiting for loved ones to get out of surgery. Volunteers may help them do things from get around the hospital to bringing them coffee.
- The University of Northern Iowa Office of Community Engagement is hosting two Panthers Give Back events in the months of March and April for students. A shuttle bus will bring participants to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and return to campus afterwards.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.