WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- Friendship Village has a lot of birthdays to celebrate each month and is looking for singers, dancers, instrumentalists and more. Soloists or groups would have 30 minutes to perform. A meal is offered for the services.
- The Riverview Center is hosting its Evening of Light event with Olympic medalist Aly Raisman as speaker. Volunteers are needed to help with the set-up.
- The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for volunteers to act as field trip assistants. They would help out on the education team and greet attendees.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.