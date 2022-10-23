Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Red Cross is looking for someone who knows their way around Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to help manage its social media accounts.
Ronald McDonald House Charities is looking for people to step in and be the smiling face at the front desk of their facilities.
The 415 Walnut Collective is holding a brunch soon to talk with interested volunteers about the future of their historic area and the need for help running operations.
Try Pie is looking for some extra help as the need for pie rises at the holidays. Volunteers can help them by packaging, preparing and prepping the kitchens for the team. No cooking or kitchen experience is required.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.