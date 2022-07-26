Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
Black Hawk County Conservation is looking for some help with their landscaping and gardening. Volunteers would help with the new Pollinator Parkway gardens to keep the
plants clean and beautiful.
The American Red Cross – Nebraska-Iowa Region is looking for a digital volunteer to help with their social media pages and other online tasks.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is seeking Summer Pantry Help. Volunteers will help people load carts and cars to get them the food they need this summer.
Fortepan Iowa has hundreds of historical photos and needs help getting them tagged, an opportunity that may be of interest to those with knowledge of local history. Volunteers will type what they see in the pictures.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.