Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for help in its school house museum. Volunteers will help greet visitors before they learn the important history of education. This will help to keep the museum open during the weekend for more people to experience the fun.
  • The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is looking for advocates. Volunteers would go in and listen to individuals talk about any concerns they have related to long-term care and help find solutions.
  • Care Initiatives Hospice is looking for volunteers who would spend time listening to memories, playing games and reading stories with residents at Scenic Manor.
  • Love Inc. is looking for volunteers to provide child care during the time it offers 10-week programs for individuals.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

