Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for help in its school house museum. Volunteers will help greet visitors before they learn the important history of education. This will help to keep the museum open during the weekend for more people to experience the fun. The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is looking for advocates. Volunteers would go in and listen to individuals talk about any concerns they have related to long-term care and help find solutions. Care Initiatives Hospice is looking for volunteers who would spend time listening to memories, playing games and reading stories with residents at Scenic Manor. Love Inc. is looking for volunteers to provide child care during the time it offers 10-week programs for individuals.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches
School cook Renee Stanford, left, restocks food items in a heated display during lunch break at Tonalea K-8 school in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022. Funding, labor and supply shortages have limited the school district's ability to cook and serve fresh food, making it more reliant on prepackaged, ready-to-eat items. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Alberto Mariani
Students select food items at a self-service counter during lunch break at Tonalea K-8 school in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Alberto Mariani
A sample of food items available during lunch break at Yavapai Elementary School in Scottsdale, Ariz., are seen, Dec. 12, 2022, including pizza and sandwiches. Funding, labor and supply shortages have limited the school district's ability to cook and serve fresh food, making it more reliant on prepackaged, ready-to-eat items. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Alberto Mariani
Students dispose of their unfinished food at the end of lunch break at Yavapai Elementary School in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022. Funding, labor and supply shortages have limited the school district's ability to cook and serve fresh food, making it more reliant on prepackaged, ready-to-eat items. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Alberto Mariani
Chef Josh Gjersand prepares a sandwich for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The school district in suburban San Francisco has been part of a national "farm-to-school" movement for years, where schools try to buy as much locally as possible. But the mission has been kicked into higher gear with a California program that provides free meals to all public school students in the state, along with unprecedented new funding. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Chef Josh Gjersand moves two baguettes to the oven before preparing a salami sandwich for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Chef Josh Gjersand prepares a sandwich with homemade pesto aioli and layered with Toscano salami, Monterey Jack and fresh arugula for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Gavino Webb prepares whole wheat pollo verde flautas for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Gavino Webb prepares whole wheat pollo verde flautas for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Jefferson Martinez smells the chipotle arroz con pollo before trying the dish as Mount Diablo High School students participated in a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.