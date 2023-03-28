WATERLOO – The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- Encorps is looking for people to tutor middle school students in Foundation Math, Algebra 1 and Pre-Algebra.
- Friendship Village hosts a birthday celebration once a month for their residents and need some talent for their celebration.
- Americans for Independent Living is looking for those with trade skills to do things from demos to framing doors.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: Iowa women advance to Final Four
