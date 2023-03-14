CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for volunteers to act as a field trip assistant. Volunteers would help out on the education team and greet the attendees and help promote the history of Cedar Falls. The Job Foundation is looking for role models for money habits to show high schoolers in its program what someone with financial literacy looks like. The University of Northern Iowa Office of Community Engagement is hosting two Panthers Give Back events in the months of March and April for students. A shuttle bus will bring participants to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and return to campus afterwards. The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for volunteers to help out as a Perishable Goods Pantry volunteer. Participants will help box and distribute fresh produce to people on their giveaway days.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: Supporters of former President Trump gather ahead of Davenport visit
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-03.jpg
Supporters line up outside the Adler Theater on Monday in Davenport ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump.
NIKOS FRAZIER
