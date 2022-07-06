Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
MercyOne is looking for medical runners. Volunteers follow a specific route and pick up and deliver specimens as needed.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking for people to volunteer in its food pantry.
Green Iowa AmeriCorps is seeking volunteers to plant trees this summer.
The University of Northern Iowa Culture and Intensive English Program is looking for families to participate as international friendship volunteers. Spend time with an international student sharing meals, exploring the Cedar Valley Trails, playing games, or any other activities.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.