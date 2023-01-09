Cedar Valley groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- The Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for hosts at its Victorian House Museum. People in the volunteer position answer questions, welcome visitors and making sure the building runs smoothly.
- Friends of Hartman Reserve is looking for board members. People in these volunteer positions give direct input and help to Hartman Reserve.
- Habitat for Humanity is recruiting people to help with its Winter Challenge. The organization is taking on the job of building 15 homes in the area and is hoping to get as many as 100 teams working.
- Together for Youth offers education and support for adolescent parents, but organizers need some help watching the children while their parents learn.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Southern Illinois University, Jan. 7
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 13
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 1
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 2
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 3
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 4
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 5
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 6
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 7
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 8
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 9
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 10
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 11
MBBall UNI vs. SIU 12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.