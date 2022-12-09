Cedar Valley food charities feel pinched by supply chain issues, inflation

WATERLOO — Charities and nonprofits that feed the needy are feeling the squeeze as more people are forced to rely on them. Concern is growing in the Cedar Valley that there won’t be enough to go around.

According to Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, prices are up, demand is up and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding was cut earlier this year. Combined with inflation and problems in the supply chain, it’s all culminating in what she calls a “perfect storm” for her and staff members.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more people. We’re working as diligently as possible to serve them, but what would cost us $1 a year ago is now costing us $1.25,” Prather said. “Transportation prices are higher, food costs are higher, so what’s affecting the person that we’re serving is also affecting us.”

When factoring in the amount of people relying on the agency’s mobile pantries and receiving food onsite, Prather estimates an increase of around 40% from the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

With the holiday season here, the food bank will be busier than ever. There was a 2 1/2-day food distribution at the food bank during Thanksgiving that, in past years, Prather estimated families served to be around 3,400. This year, that went up by around 500 between Waterloo and Waverly.

Combating the issues has required the organization to be strategic about food donations and more urgent with its messaging on donations and partnerships from local businesses. Right now, donations are up, but Prather cautioned that it may not be sustainable in the long term if the situation worsens.

“The long term implications are always sustainability,” Prather said. “How are we going to continue to meet the need in our community?”

In September, federal funds were designated to the NEIFB as a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, but that assistance won’t materialize until early next year.

The Salvation Army of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is also feeling the pressure of less food for more people. The organization has tripled its number of meals served from 317 in January to 1,162 during the most recent month. According to Maj. Shannon Thies, the problems are impacted by being able to buy less food and receiving fewer donations. The perishable goods pantry went from 25,730 to 18,160 pounds of food despite nearly doubling the number of households served.

“Obviously the needs of even those perishable goods are donations that we get from businesses within the community,” Thies said. “So we recognize that it’s also affecting the donations that they’re able to provide to us as they don’t have as many items to give because of supply chain and also, just in general, inflation.”

Thies said staff has to prepare well in advance for food purchases, finding the best prices and working with community partners. That has had consequences for the charity.

This year, the popular Christmas meal box program had to be canceled with vouchers to grocery stores given out instead so people can pick up the meals for themselves. While it’s good these families can get the food they need from the grocery store, Thies explained that the Salvation Army can’t give more like it usually does and it’s not the same as a box, which includes stable food with a longer shelf life.

“That has been a downside of this year with the supply chain and with inflation, of course, too,” she said.

Amanda Kirchhoff, Women Infants and Children director for Operation Threshold, said her organization is in the same boat. It is helping with the provision of eWIC cards to help families make purchases and giving referrals to health and social services. Like the food bank and Salvation Army, the number of people seeking assistance is growing.

“Families are struggling with so many things right now,” Kirchhoff said. “Rising food costs impact each and every family.”

