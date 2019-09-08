{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — For five years the Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes organization has pushed to bring awareness to diabetes through screening and education.

Bridget Saffold, a registered nurse, has been involved each year, along with a team of volunteers. More than 100 people came through Saturday for the free A1c diabetes screenings at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

“It’s a community effort to get the word out to get the people here,” Saffold said. “I’m glad to see that more people are realizing that it’s important to come out and important to be screened. People are excited to get it for free.”

Saffold gave a presentation on her visit to London and her reflections on diabetes and medical care there compared to the United States’ health care system.

Black Hawk County has the highest percentage of patients with diabetes in Iowa, and the city of Waterloo declared Sept. 1-7 as Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes Awareness Week.

But the diseases’ complications are not confined to the Cedar Valley.

“Diabetes is a global problem,” Saffold said.

The point was brought home by Tessa McKenna, one of the speakers, who has had to order an insulin pump from Canada to save hundreds of dollars.

“In some other countries the medication cost makes it a little easier for them to be compliant with treatment and therapies,” Saffold said.

Nursing, EMT and dental students from around the Cedar Valley helped with the screenings.

Saffold said the tentative date for next year’s event is Sept. 12, 2020.

“I’m hoping we keep growing,” she said. “That we can bust out of this place into somewhere larger. It’s hard to believe that’s really grown into what it is.”

