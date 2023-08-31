WATERLOO – Focus on Diabetes will hold their annual awareness event in September.

Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

This year is focused on family health. The organization is inviting families to register as a group and get screened to initiate conversations about common family health issues such as history of cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Families that preregister will be placed in a drawing for a raffle.

Multiple screening services will be available such as A1c, dental, foot exams and blood pressure.

There will also be an education presentation in Spanish at noon.

Families and organizations can register at forms.office.com/r/T3ucTPX6L9.

