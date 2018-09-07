WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has the highest percentage of patients with diabetes in the state.
Bridget Saffold wants to change that.
That sobering statistic from the Iowa Department of Public Health is personal to Saffold, whose father lived with the disease since he was in his 30s. He died not long ago.
“He was very active, but maybe didn’t have the proper knowledge” to treat his diabetes, Saffold said.
Four years ago, Saffold, a registered nurse, organized Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes, an annual event in Waterloo to raise awareness and “bridge the information gap” on diabetes — type 1 and type 2.
This year’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The event, endorsed by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, includes presentations by local doctors and other health experts, information on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, A1c and blood pressure tests and foot exams.
An A1c test shows the average of a person’s blood sugar readings over the past three months. A normal A1c is 5.6 or lower, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. A level of 5.7 to 6.4 indicates prediabetes, and an A1c of 6.5 or higher is an indicator of diabetes. In Black Hawk County, the average A1c is 10, Saffold said.
Representatives from companies that manufacture devices to manage diabetes will be on hand to showcase the latest technology in insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors and more.
“Each year we’ve have 75 to 100 people turn out, and this year we’re hoping for more,” Saffold said. “We really want people to get all of the information they can.”
Diabetes patients, caregivers and members of the general public who want more knowledge on the disease should attend, Saffold added.
The event is staffed entirely by volunteers, including students from local high schools, and funded by donors.
