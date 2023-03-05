WATERLOO – While accessing affordable child care remains a challenge for many families in the Cedar Valley, communities, employers and organizations are combining efforts to fill the need.

“There are many levels to the child care crisis,” said Mary Janssen, regional director of the Child Care Resource and Referral Center of Northeast Iowa, “but the Cedar Valley is far ahead of the game.”

With recent state funding, the focus of organizations such CCR&R and the Black Hawk County Child Care Coalition, and employer buy-in, progress is being made.

According to the CCR&R’s website, a family earning the median income of about $74,500 with an infant in child care would pay 11% of their income if their child was in a registered home, and 14% if the child was in a licensed center. Seven percent is considered affordable, according to a study from Child Care Aware of America. Of the families in CCR&R’s service area, 78% have all parents working and have children younger than 6.

“The community is now seeing this as a need,” Janssen said. “We are working to find additional pay and additional support for child care workers, increase spaces through building and expanding, survey businesses to help with recruitment and retention.”

Janssen stressed how employers can make a difference.

“The VGM project is super exciting, and UnityPoint is at the table,” she said. “It’s good to see things moving, but there is still a lot of work to do.”

“For the past five years, a significant shortage of child care options in Iowa has been impacting thousands of working parents,” said Cassi Price, VGM’s vice president of corporate projects. “Twenty-three percent of Iowans live in a ‘child care desert,’ or an area with a severe shortage of licensed providers. Twenty-eight percent of child care businesses have closed in the last five years. There is a shortfall of more than 350,000 child care slots for children under 12.

“At VGM, the majority of our workforce is female and have long reported difficulties in finding reliable, quality child care at an affordable cost. This was confirmed through a recent survey and interviews with VGM employee owners who live in the Cedar Valley area.”

Survey results show nearly 90% of working parents who responded to the survey struggle with having to request time off, change their work schedule or change their work location due to child care issues. Sixty percent of respondents said they have no backup if their child care service falls through, and more than 100 respondees said they are expecting a child, on waitlists for child care or need to switch from an unreliable provider.

Based on their findings, VGM applied for and received a state Child Care Business Incentive grant for about $1.3 million.

“This year, we are constructing a child care center in our headquarters to open this coming winter that will serve 70-80 families with on-site child care ranging from ages 6 weeks to 5 years old,” Price said. “We partnered with a local licensed child care provider to operate this center and are also extending some of our corporate benefits to the entire child care provider’s workforce to help them with staffing difficulties also common in today’s environment.”

The center will feature five classrooms, an activity room, a room for new mothers to feed their babies during breaks, and a three-section playground in the courtyard of VGM’s main campus where children can play on age-appropriate playground equipment.

“This won’t single-handedly solve the child care drought we are in, but it will certainly address the issue in our communities. And we hope we can model the way corporations could support their communities and their workforce as well as their local child care network,” Price said, “and most importantly, support our female workforce as they navigate growing their families while also growing in their career.”

UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital also received state funding, just over $2 million.

“We pursued the grant opportunity as a direct response to what our team members were telling us – they need reliable child care in order to be able to stay in the workforce,” said Annie Horrigan, UnityPoint project manager. “We are partnering with Cedar Valley Kids to construct an 8,413 square-foot child care facility on 2.76 acres of land in the North Crossing development. The design and planning for the center in the North Crossing development is underway and will be able to serve 116 children, with 60 of those spots and priority on the wait list given to UnityPoint Health team members.

“From January to June of 2022, 27 team members reported their reason for needing to resign or drop their hours were related to a lack of reliable child care services,” Horrigan said. “Additionally, team members that work 12-hour shifts at the hospital need a center that will have extended hours; the center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“While construction and planning for the center at North Crossing is underway, we have created an interim location for a child care center at Alumni Hall at Allen College, across the street from Allen Hospital.”

That site will serve 58 children and started a phased opening Feb. 20.

