WATERLOO -- Joyce Levingston has held a Youth Academy Cafe for years, working with the University of Northern Iowa's Center for Urban Education to bring high school students together to discuss big ideas.
This year will be the first year those ideas are introduced on the stage of Saturday's Cedar Valley Fashion, Art and Culture Expo, at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo at 8 p.m.
Around 10 of the Cafe's 27 students will present their ideas on women's history, empowerment and leadership during the fashion show after working with designers at UNI's textiles and apparel program, Levingston said.
How will those abstract ideas be presented? Well, Levingston said, you'll just have to come and find out.
"Not only were they super creative with the art students -- just high levels of creativity with these kids and their ideas -- but just being able to listen to their voices and opinions and giving them the space to do so, that was amazing," she said.
Joy Sallis' Infiniti Enterprises, radio station KBOL's Community Educational Outreach, UNI-CUE and UNI's Institute for Youth Leaders, which Levingston works with, have collaborated on a week of events culminating in the annual Fashion Expo on Saturday.
The show will once again be hosted by Blair Christian of MTV's "Wild'n Out."
Doors open at 6 p.m. for "Sip and Shop," and tickets are $10.
Levingston said people will be surprised at what the youth have to offer at this year's show.
"Sometimes it's easy to say, 'You're just a kid, stay in your space,' but these kids are our future and they know so much and have so many great ideas. And they weren't shy at all," she said. "I think it is important that we do create those spaces for kids."
