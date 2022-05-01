 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Valley Farmers Market returns

  • 0
farmers market.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

The Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge will start its 20th season this Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 to 6 pm.

Local farmers and bakers will feature a wide selection of homemade baked goods, plants, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and green onions. Located on the southeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind Wells Fargo Bank and MercyOne Cancer Treatment Center.

The market will be open every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 pm through Oct. 25th. Credit, debit, and EBT card accepted at select booths.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hartman Reserve Nature Center Trail Rx

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News