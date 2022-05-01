Cedar Valley Farmers Market returns

The Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge will start its 20th season this Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 to 6 pm.
Local farmers and bakers will feature a wide selection of homemade baked goods, plants, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and green onions. Located on the southeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind Wells Fargo Bank and MercyOne Cancer Treatment Center.
The market will be open every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 pm through Oct. 25th. Credit, debit, and EBT card accepted at select booths.