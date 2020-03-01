Cedar Valley Family Medicine moving to new location
Cedar Valley Family Medicine moving to new location

WATERLOO — Dr. Gregory Harter has announced that Cedar Valley Family Medicine will be moving to a new location at 125 E. Tower Park Road in Waterloo beginning immediately.

Its previous location was at 220 W. Ridgeway Ave.

“With access to health care in high demand and with the growth of our practice, we believed it was best to move to a bigger location with more services readily available to our patients,” said Harter. “Having physical therapy on-site as well is convenient for our patients.”

In addition to housing Cedar Valley Family Medicine, the new location will also be home to a fourth location for Cedar Valley Physical Therapy. Harter and nurse practitioner Michaela Johnson will begin seeing patients in the new location on March 2.

To schedule an appointment, call (319) 232-0555.

