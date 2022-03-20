Cedar Valley drops to 6th worst place to be Black, Iowa 3rd worst state

WATERLOO — It’s not as bad as when the Cedar Valley was infamously “worst place to live for Black Americans” among all metros in the country. But remaining in the top 10 means the area still has a long way to go to address racial disparity.

Seeing their cities at No. 1 in 2018 “catalyzed a newfangled movement to highlight inequity throughout sectors in the community and redress them,” said Abraham Funchess, the executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights. “The work continues to be an ongoing challenge.”

The Midwest in general continues to take several of the top spots on the list.

St. Cloud, Minnesota, takes the No. 1 spot of worst place to be Black this year, with disparities especially pronounced in poverty and median income, high school graduation rates and unemployment rates. Rounding out the top five are Racine, Wisconsin; Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin; Springfield, Illinois; and Peoria, Illinois.

“It’s hard to know if it means we are dramatically improving or if other cities are just getting worse,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green. “The ranking itself isn’t as meaningful to me — that we’re down to six compared to five last year. It sounds good, but what really matters to me are those actual statistics that they track about Black population, median income, unemployment and home ownership rate.”

He pointed to the 2018 report when almost 24% of the Black population was unemployed, compared with 4.4% of the white population. This year, that figure is down to 14% among Black Americans, which he acknowledged is an improvement but still higher than he’d like it to be.

In particular, Green will watch home ownership figures. That’s “one of the most important ways to build wealth, especially over multiple generations.” Specific to his city, he’d like to see an overall change in demographics, with it having been “stagnated at about 2.4% Black residents for years now.”

“I think it would be a great improvement if we could see more Black people in the community. That could tie to changes in law enforcement and to education,” he added.

What keeps the overall Cedar Valley in the top 10, according to the 24/7 Wall St. site, is its unemployment disparity: White residents as a group have a 3.1% five-year unemployment rate, while Black residents are five times less likely to be employed, at 14.7%.

That gap contributes to the median income gap, the site says. Black residents make an average of just $29,150 per year, or 47.7% of what white residents make, which in turn contributes to more Black residents facing poverty, at more than a third compared to less than 12% of white residents.

That also trickles down to home ownership: A vast majority of white residents own their home, at nearly 73%, but it’s flipped for Black residents, who own homes at a rate of less than 32%.

“We continue to use data in the categories of employment, homeownership, education, rates of incarceration, health access, etc., to help measure our progress as we assess how well we are doing with historically marginalized groups in community,” Funchess said.

His office produced a racial equity toolkit, at one point advocating for its adoption as an official city ordinance. But he said he believes its aims can be just as useful without official action.

“Equity toolkits of all sorts (e.g., racial and socio-economic) will help the mayor and City Council continue to serve a vibrant and dynamically diverse citizenry such as ours,” Funchess said.

While the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro claims the highest spot among Iowa metros with at least a 5% Black population, other Iowa metros also made the top 15, including Des Moines at No. 11 and Davenport at No. 13. That contributed to Iowa’s ranking as the third-worst state for Black Americans in a 24/7 Wall St. report that came out last month.

Factoring into the state ranking: More than 25% of the people housed in Iowa’s prisons are Black despite only representing 3% of the total population, leading to voter and economic disenfranchisement to the tune of 11.4% of Black Iowans compared with just 1.5% of white Iowans.

