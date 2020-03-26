Cedar Valley 3D printers help plug face shield shortage

"As you can imagine, we have not been receiving patron requests for 3D print jobs at the moment," said Jillian Rutledge, the library's public services manager. "So when this opportunity arose we felt the library was perfectly suited to assist our community during this time of need."

Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker contacted the library staff about the Iowa COVID Rapid Response Facebook group. The group of engineers, manufacturers, hobbyists and other community members were working together to help provide Iowa's health care workers with equipment they need.

"I think the most incredible part of this entire process is seeing how much of a community effort it has been," Rutledge said.

A member of the group uploaded a link to the files needed to print the visor portion of the face shields. It takes the library's Makerbot Replicator+ 3D printer about three hours to produce one visor from a corn-based plastic commonly used for hobby 3D printing.

"As library staff we really struggled with closing our doors to the public, as we know firsthand just how many people rely on our services, programs, resources, and facility," Rutledge said.