Cedar Valley COVID update, Dec. 7: Iowa now 20th in nation in deaths

- The average number of new cases per day continues to fall from a high of 4,232 on Nov. 16 to under 2,200 per day now, and Iowa as of Monday had the lowest rate of coronavirus spread in the nation, according to rt.live. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the state has seen a 37% decrease in cases from two weeks ago.
- But Iowa has seen a 49% increase in deaths, and the state on Monday moved up to 20th in the nation for deaths per capita, or 845 deaths for every 1 million people -- just below the national average of 847 deaths per million. Iowa's record number of deaths so far continues to be Nov. 19, when 53 Iowans died of COVID-19. Iowa's average number of deaths per day continues to hover around 33 per day.
- Black Hawk County added 9 deaths since Friday, 4 of them on Monday alone, and now has an average above 2 deaths per day in the county. Butler County added four deaths over the weekend, while Floyd County added three and Bremer County added one.
- Another inmate has died of COVID-19 at Anamosa's state prison -- Larry Whaley, 64 -- the sixth such person to die in that facility.
- Pillar of Cedar Valley, which had been added to the state's outbreak list and then removed last week, was added again Monday with one of the state's highest case totals: 89 cases, with 55 already recovered. It was unclear why the state only Monday added them to the list.
- The largest long-term care outbreaks in the Cedar Valley are at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo (140 cases, 130 recovered), Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo (89 cases, 55 recovered), Bartels Lutheran in Waverly (84 cases, 54 recovered) and Cedar Falls Health Care Center (55 cases, 19 recovered).
- Many Cedar Valley counties continue to remain below the 15% positive testing rate. Northeast Iowa's highest rates were Allamakee County (23.9%), Chickasaw County (20.7%), Floyd County (20.4%), Clayton County (20.2%) and Cerro Gordo County (19.9%).
- Wartburg College as of Monday had no positive cases on campus, though six people remained quarantined for possible exposure -- the first time since the college began keeping daily track that no positive cases have been registered.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 244,844
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 2,117 (-354) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.92 (-0.03)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 2,717
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 24.9 (-1.5) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.10% (+0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 20th (+1; Delaware now 21nd) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 81,292 (-3,467)
Total population currently infected: 2.58% (-0.11%)
Total population ever infected: 7.76% (+0.16%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 898 (-20)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 175 (-11)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 62 (+3)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 200 (+5)
- Region 6: 32 (+2)
- Region 2: 14 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 120 (-2)
- Region 6: 24 (-1)
- Region 2: 12 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 137 (+2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 5,379
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 6.6% (+0.5%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,125
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 41.4% (-0.7%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 2 (-2)
- Staff positive: 5 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 6 (+1)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 4 (-3)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 32 (+9)
- Staff positive: 9 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (-10)
- Staff positive: 7 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 169 (+6)
- Staff positive: 13 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 50 (+10)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 60 (+23)
- Staff positive: 5 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 2 (-6)
- Staff positive: 3 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 11,455
Average new cases per day: 70 (-22)
People currently infected: 3,280 (-270)
Hospitalized: 36 (-10)
Deaths: 156
Average deaths per day: 2.1 (+0.5)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.5% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 9.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.7% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 8 (+2)
- Added Dec. 7: Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo: 89 cases, 55 recovered
- Added Dec. 7: NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls: 23 cases, 12 recovered
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 13 cases (+1), 3 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 1 recovered (+1)
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 49 cases (+6), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 55 cases (+6), 19 recovered (+4)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 39 cases (no change), 36 recovered (+1)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (no change), 130 recovered (+3)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 4 (-25)
- Positive testing rate: 7.02% (-6.47%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 7 (-17)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (-1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): less than 6 (-18)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 23-29: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 16 (-13)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.43% (-0.36%)
- New employee cases: 1 (-2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.13% (-0.28%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.5% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.8% (+0.1%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.7% (+0.1%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (-0.1%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.1%)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.6% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.5% (+0.2%)
- Other: 1.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.8% (+0.1%)
- 19-39: 44.8% (-0.3%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (+0.2%)
- 60-79: 15.7% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.8% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.6% (-0.1%)
- Female: 51.4% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.3% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.8%
- Black: 12.49% (+0.09%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.79%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.72% (+0.02%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.78%
- Other: 1.7% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.5% (-0.2%)
- Percentage of county population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.9%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 2,058
Average new cases per day: 21 (-4)
People currently infected: 822 (-92)
Hospitalized: 8 (-6)
Deaths: 14
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.3% (-0.4%)
Total population ever infected: 8.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.1% (-2.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (-1)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 14 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 84 cases (+1), 54 recovered (+1)
- Added Oct. 23, removed Dec. 7: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 16 cases, 11 recovered
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 0 (-1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (-1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 6 (-4)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.00% (-0.05%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,267
Average new cases per day: 14 (-6)
People currently infected: 506 (-27)
Hospitalized: 5 (-3)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.4% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.6% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Dec. 4: ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus: 7 cases (+2), 0 recovered
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 1,098
Average new cases per day: 15 (-3)
People currently infected: 446 (-45)
Hospitalized: 4 (-3)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.6 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (+0.4%)
Total population currently infected: 3.1% (-0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 7.7% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.4% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 32 cases (+5), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 6 cases (+2), 0 recovered
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,132
Average new cases per day: 12 (-2)
People currently infected: 470 (-36)
Hospitalized: 2 (-5)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.4% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 5.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.2% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 22 cases (+1), 3 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 3 (-4)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 2 (-4)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 1 (-4)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 5 (-6)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,155
Average new cases per day: 16 (-2)
People currently infected: 520 (-23)
Hospitalized: 6 (+3)
Deaths: 24
Average deaths per day: 0.7 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (+0.2%)
Total population currently infected: 3.3% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.4% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.4% (-2.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (-1)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 42 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Dec. 4, removed Dec. 7: 9th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 5 cases, 1 recovered
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 902
Average new cases per day: 9 (-2)
People currently infected: 358 (-31)
Hospitalized: 3 (-2)
Deaths: 14
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.9% (-0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 7.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 16.4% (-1.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
