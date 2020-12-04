Cedar Valley COVID update, Dec. 4: Cases down, but higher deaths per capita moves Iowa to 21st in nation

What to know today:
- Bremer County surpassed 2,000 cases Friday, currently sitting at 2,030 cases, 914 of which are active.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health, which usually adds and subtracts a few cases from weeks or even months ago as new information comes in, added dozens of new cases from as far back as April -- and even one new death April 30 -- on Friday, according to the spreadsheets provided on IDPH's coronavirus website.
- The average number of new cases per day continues to fall from a high of 4,227 on Nov. 16 to under 2,500 per day now, and Iowa as of Friday was among four states with the lowest rate of coronavirus spread in the nation, according to rt.live. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the state has seen a 45% decrease in cases in the last two weeks.
- But around 30 Iowans per day are now dying of COVID-19, the highest the state has seen, moving it up in the rankings to 21st in the nation from 22nd, according to kff.org. That's a 41% increase, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
- Black Hawk County added 10 deaths since Wednesday, 8 of them on Thursday alone. Floyd County added four deaths, while Grundy County added three, Butler and Fayette counties each added two, and Bremer County added one.
- Fort Madison's state prison is experiencing a large influx of prisoner infections, adding 150 since Wednesday for a total of 163 inmates and 15 staff testing positive.
- The largest long-term care outbreaks in the Cedar Valley are at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo (140 cases, 127 recovered), Bartels Lutheran in Waverly (83 cases, 53 recovered) and Cedar Falls Health Care Center (49 cases, 15 recovered). Buchanan County added its first outbreak of the pandemic, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East, with 5 cases, and Floyd County added one at 9th Street Chautauqua in Charles City.
- Black Hawk (13.7%), Buchanan (14.1%) and Fayette (14.2%) counties have all now fallen below a 15% positive testing rate. Northeast Iowa's highest rates were Allamakee County (23.0%), Chickasaw County (22.6%), Floyd County (22.4%), Bremer County (21.0%) and Cerro Gordo County (20.5%).
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 239,693
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 2,471 (-267) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.95 (+0.03)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 2,603
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 26.4 (+5.0) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.09% (+0.05%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (+1; Maryland now 22nd) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 84,759 (-4,409)
Total population currently infected: 2.69% (-0.14%)
Total population ever infected: 7.76% (+0.19%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,000 (-124)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 221 (-53)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 67 (-8)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 209 (-15)
- Region 6: 38 (-6)
- Region 2: 14 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 128 (-3)
- Region 6: 25 (-2)
- Region 2: 12 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 135 (-28)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 5,180
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 6.1% (+0.4%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,096
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 42.1% (-1.8%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 4 (-5)
- Staff positive: 6 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 5 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 7 (+3)
- Staff positive: 5 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 23 (+5)
- Staff positive: 9 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (+1)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 10 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (-3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 163 (+150)
- Staff positive: 15 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 40 (-53)
- Staff positive: 5 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 37 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 8 (+1)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 11,297
Average new cases per day: 92 (-16)
People currently infected: 3,550 (-387)
Hospitalized: 46 (-7)
Deaths: 147
Average deaths per day: 1.6 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.7% (-0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 9.1% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.7% (-1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 6 (-2)
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 12 cases (+1), 3 recovered (+2)
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 43 cases (+3), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 49 cases (+9), 15 recovered (+5)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 39 cases (+1), 35 recovered (+15)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (-1 adjusted), 127 recovered (+17)
- Removed Dec. 4: Pillar of the Cedar Valley: 1 case, 0 recovered
- Removed Dec. 4: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases, 0 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 4 (-25)
- Positive testing rate: 7.02% (-6.47%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 6 (-18)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (-1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): less than 6 (-18)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 23-29: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 16 (-13)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.43% (-0.36%)
- New employee cases: 1 (-2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.13% (-0.28%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.5% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.8% (+0.1%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.7% (+0.1%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (-0.1%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.1%)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.6% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.5% (+0.2%)
- Other: 1.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.8% (+0.1%)
- 19-39: 44.8% (-0.3%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (+0.2%)
- 60-79: 15.7% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.8% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.6% (-0.1%)
- Female: 51.4% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.3% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.8%
- Black: 12.49% (+0.09%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.79%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.72% (+0.02%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.78%
- Other: 1.7% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.5% (-0.2%)
- Percentage of county population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.9%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 2,030
Average new cases per day: 25 (-6)
People currently infected: 914 (-95)
Hospitalized: 14 (+1)
Deaths: 13
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.7% (-0.4%)
Total population ever infected: 8.2% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 21.0% (-2.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 14 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 16 cases (+1), 11 recovered (+5)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 83 cases (+64), 53 recovered (+35)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 1 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10 (no change)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.05% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,235
Average new cases per day: 14 (-6)
People currently infected: 533 (-47)
Hospitalized: 8 (-7)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.5% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 5.9% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.1% (-1.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (+1)
- Added Dec. 4: ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus: 5 cases, 0 recovered
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 1,076
Average new cases per day: 15 (-3)
People currently infected: 491 (-27)
Hospitalized: 7 (-1)
Deaths: 8
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.5% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.5% (-1.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 27 cases (+8), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 4 cases (no change), 0 recovered
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,102
Average new cases per day: 14 (-4)
People currently infected: 506 (-27)
Hospitalized: 7 (+1)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (+0.2%)
Total population currently infected: 2.6% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.2% (-0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 20 cases (+12), 3 recovered (+1)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 7 (-2)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (+1)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (-3)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 5 (+4)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 11 (-12)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,124
Average new cases per day: 18 (-3)
People currently infected: 543 (-5)
Hospitalized: 3 (-8)
Deaths: 21
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (+0.3%)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.2% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.4% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+1)
- Added Dec. 4: 9th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 5 cases, 1 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 42 cases (+5), 0 recovered
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 895
Average new cases per day: 11 (-4)
People currently infected: 389 (-35)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Deaths: 14
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (+0.4%)
Total population currently infected: 3.2% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 7.5% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.3% (-1.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
