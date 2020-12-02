Cedar Valley COVID update, Dec. 2: Fayette Co. falls below 15% positive test rate

What to know today:
- The average number of new cases per day in Iowa continues to fall from a high of 4,213 on Nov. 16 to under 3,000 per day now. Deaths per day, which was at an average of 29 per day a week and a half ago, was now under 25.
- Fayette County is the first Northeast Iowa county to fall below a 15% positive testing rate in weeks, at 14.6% as of Wednesday. The region's highest rates were Chickasaw County (23.4%), Bremer County (23.0%), Allamakee County (22.6%), Floyd County (22.5%) and Cerro Gordo County (21.6%).
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 233,866
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 2,738 (-30) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.92 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 20.6% (-1.9%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,449
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 21.4 (-0.5) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.05% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 89,168 (-5,237)
Total population currently infected: 2.83% (-0.16%)
Total population ever infected: 7.57% (+0.16%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,162 (-10)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 262 (+8)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 83 (-1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 226 (-9)
- Region 6: 45 (+4)
- Region 2: 14 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 131 (-13)
- Region 6: 25 (+2)
- Region 2: 13 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 163 (+7)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 5,105
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 5.7% (+0.4%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,075
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 43.9% (-0.3%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 9 (-72)
- Staff positive: 7 (-19)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 5 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 4 (-42)
- Staff positive: 4 (-7)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (+1)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 18 (-19)
- Staff positive: 7 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 2 (+2)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 10 (-7)
- Staff positive: 9 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 13 (+10)
- Staff positive: 13 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 93 (+8)
- Staff positive: 6 (-6)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 37 (+32)
- Staff positive: 3 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 7 (-1)
- Staff positive: 4 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 11,160
Average new cases per day: 108 (-2)
People currently infected: 3,937 (-285)
Hospitalized: 53 (-9)
Deaths: 137
Average deaths per day: 1.4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.0% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 9.0% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.5% (-1.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 8 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Pillar of the Cedar Valley: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 11 cases (+1), 1 recovered (+1)
- Added Nov. 24: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (no change), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 40 cases (no change), 10 recovered (-12 adjusted)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 141 cases (no change), 110 recovered (+21)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 23-29: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 29 (-44)
- Positive testing rate: 13.49% (-6.90%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 24 (-21)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (+1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 24 (-25)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 23-29: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 16 (-13)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.43% (-0.36%)
- New employee cases: 1 (-2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.13% (-0.28%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.5% (+0.4%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (-0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.4% (+0.1%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.5% (+0.1%)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.9% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.3% (-0.1%)
- Other: 1.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.7% (+0.2%)
- 19-39: 45.1% (-0.2%)
- 40-59: 26.8% (-0.2%)
- 60-79: 15.6% (+0.3%)
- 80+: 3.7% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.7% (-0.1%)
- Female: 51.3% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.4% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.9%
- Black: 12.4% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.7%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.7% (+0.3%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.8%
- Other: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.7% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.1%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,986
Average new cases per day: 31 (-1)
People currently infected: 1,009 (-85)
Hospitalized: 13 (+2)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 4.1% (-0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 8.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.0% (-1.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 13 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (no change), 18 recovered (+4)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 1 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10 (-2)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.05% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,210
Average new cases per day: 20 (no change)
People currently infected: 580 (-24)
Hospitalized: 8 (-7)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.7% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.6% (-1.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 1,050
Average new cases per day: 18 (no change)
People currently infected: 518 (-29)
Hospitalized: 8 (-5)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.5% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 7.3% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.0% (-0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 19 cases (+8), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 4 cases (no change), 0 recovered
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,076
Average new cases per day: 18 (+1)
People currently infected: 533 (-36)
Hospitalized: 6 (+2)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.7% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.5% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.6% (-0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 8 cases (+3), 2 recovered +2)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 9 (+2)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (-3)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 9 (+5)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 1 (+1)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 23 (-7)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,089
Average new cases per day: 21 (no change)
People currently infected: 548 (-2)
Hospitalized: 11 (-3)
Deaths: 17
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 7.0% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.5% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 37 cases (+11), 0 recovered
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 881
Average new cases per day: 15 (no change)
People currently infected: 424 (-41)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (-0.4%)
Total population ever infected: 7.4% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.4% (-3.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
