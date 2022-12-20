Cedar Valley community gathers to celebrate Hanukkah with menorah lighting, festivities

CEDAR FALLS — Overman Park was the first stop for Rabbi Aron Schimmel and members of the Chabad Northeast Iowa in Postville as they began a journey of spreading the meaning of Hanukkah to communities throughout the region.

Several dozen people of all ages took in the the lighting of the menorah as part of the ceremony and festivities along the West Second Street side of the downtown park on a blistering cold Sunday, the first night of the holiday.

“Cedar Falls begins the celebrations,” exclaimed Schimmel to cheers.

Mayor Rob Green lit the middle and elevated candle known as the Shamash, representative of the servants who devote their lives to helping others. It’s then used to kindle the other eight branches of the menorah as an additional one is lit every night.

Ted Lederman of Waterloo kindled the first candle in recognition of the first of eight nights of Hanukkah.

“I think it’s wonderful that the Chabad in Postville comes to our community,” said Naomi McCormick, a Cedar Falls resident and the board secretary at the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo. “The Jewish are a minority in Iowa … and it’s really important that people from other communities come here and give others the opportunity to learn about our holiday.”

Attendees danced and sang traditional songs while many ate Latkas and donuts, socialized, and grabbed free dreidels and menorahs to bring home.

Schimmel told the story of Hanukah from more than 2,000 years ago and how a weak and small military of Jewish people prevailed in taking back Jerusalem and the Temple. They found only one jar of undefiled oil, which was used for lighting menorahs as part of daily services at the Temple. It miraculously lasted for eight days, according to the story.

He said that tale gives people hope in “overcoming the seemingly mighty negative powers and many challenges we face in our lives” by “adding light, the same way we add a small candle” and dispelling the darkness.

“It tells us that no matter how little or how weak in quantity we may feel, we should know that God is with us and when we do the positive thing, when we do the right thing, we can overcome all the mighty forces,” Schimmel said.

Green noted the challenges in today’s world of “trying to foster a community where people don’t just tolerate each other, but truly love one another.” He expressed optimism that Cedar Falls is the beacon, or “light to the world.”

“Whether you are Jewish or you’re not Jewish and are just here to celebrate, it means so much to have the community gathered together to show that everyone here is welcomed and will be treated with dignity and respect,” Green said.

One of the Jewish faithful from Postville was Menachem Csillag who said these events “spread the miracle” of Hanukkah to other communities.

“It’s also to show the Jewish pride, and let people know that they should not be embarrassed of who they are. That’s a message for every human being,” he said.

Schimmel, Csillag and the other members head to La Crosse, Wisconsin on Monday night and later to other communities in Iowa, including Cedar Rapids and Fairfield. Last year, they held the event in Waterloo at Lincoln Park.

