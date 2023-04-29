ANKENY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Arbor Day Foundation recently presented awards to cities, colleges and utilities – including some in the Cedar Valley and surrounding area – that demonstrate dedication to the importance of trees.

Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Denver, Dysart, Gladbrook, Hudson, Oelwein, Waterloo and Waverly were among 74 communities named Tree City USA during an April 12 luncheon at the FFA Enrichment Center. The city of Waterloo said in a news release that this is the 39th year in a row it has been recognized.

To receive the award, a city must, at a minimum, have either a city forester or an active city tree board; have a tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program; and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.

Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo was honored with the Tree Campus USA Award, one of seven winners in the state. A news release from the college said to receive the award a campus must, at a minimum, have a campus Tree Advisory Committee; a tree care plan; a tree program with dedicated annual expenditures; an annual Arbor Day observance; and a service learning project to engage the student body.

Dysart, Oelwein and Waverly were also honored with the Tree City USA Growth Award for providing education and public relations, partnerships, and planning and management related to tree care. Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy and Waverly Utilities received the Tree Line USA Award.

Some tree planting will be occurring throughout Waterloo in the coming days.

Waterloo Leisure Services will be distributing 240 trees purchased through the Plant Waterloo program on Thursday. This program is possible due to a generous grant from the Young Family Foundation.

The department will also be involved with tree planting on Friday with Highland Neighborhood Association volunteers, Green Iowa AmeriCorps service members and city crews.

Nineteen trees will be replanted along University Avenue that died and were out of warranty with a grant received from MidAmerican Energy.

