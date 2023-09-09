“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind.”

Robin Williams

September is Suicide Prevention Month in the United States, and Sunday, Sept. 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day. After many years of decline, suicide rates are on the rise. In 2021, approximately 48,000 people took their own lives, which is one preventable death every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. An estimated 12.3 million American adults have seriously considered suicide, 3.5 million planned suicide and 1.7 million attempted suicide. These are our friends, family members, co-workers, neighbors and others in our lives.

According to Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis, and yet too many people still believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness. We need to change that and remind everyone that it is OK to not be OK.”

The warning signs of suicide can include:

Talking about wanting to die, shame or guilt or being a burden to others.

Feeling empty, hopeless, helpless, worthless, trapped, having unbearable emotional or physical pain or extreme depression.

Changing behaviors, like researching ways to die, withdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, giving away important possessions, making a will, increased alcohol or drug use, changes in eating or sleeping patterns, dramatic changes in personal appearance.

You do not have to be a mental health professional to help someone who is struggling. Things you can (and should) do include:

Express care, concern, reassurance that help is available.

Listen without making judgments. Being someone’s support system could make all the difference.

Connect them to care. Offer to go with them to seek help.

Do not leave the person alone.

Do not promise to keep secrets. Express concern and reinforce that help is available.

Call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The Cedar Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention and Support was established in 2014 and is one of 11 coalitions in Iowa working to prevent suicides through education, training and support. All training offered is free. If you would like more information or are interested in joining the coalition, please contact Tom Eachus at Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Inc. at (319) 234-2893, ext. 225 or email Thomas.Eachus@unitypoint.org.