Cedar Valley clean-ups organized by cities, various groups

CEDAR VALLEY — In observation of Earth Week later this month, the cities of Cedar Falls and Waterloo are organizing different clean-up activities.

There are a number of neighborhoods, businesses and organizations facilitating events too. Be on the lookout in the days and weeks to follow.

Cedar Falls

The second annual “City-Wide Clean-up Week” from April 17 to 23 will give Cedar Falls volunteers the resources to help collect refuse and litter in heavily-traveled areas of the city including trails, sidewalks, and roadsides.

Blue 30-gallon collection bags can now be picked up at the Cedar Falls Public Works Building, 2200 Technology Parkway, and the Transfer Station, 1524 State Street, during normal business hours at no charge.

“We pride ourselves in beautifying our area and being part of Iowa with its beautiful landscapes. But you won’t find that in all larger cities,” said Mayor Rob Green. “We don’t want to fall into the trap of trash becoming common and part of the background to the point where it becomes too daunting to address.”

“You’ll get a little exercise too and get to be with your neighbors, which is how we build true communities,” he added.

Once filled, the bags can be deposited for pick up near the shelter areas at Overman Park, Holmes Park, Clay Street Park, Seerley Park, Neighbors Park, and Pfeiffer Park.

If interested in arranging for a special pickup in other areas, contact the Public Works Department at: 319-273-8629.

For those wishing to participate, Cedar Falls Public Works recommends these high-traffic, high-visible areas: Brandilynn Boulevard and Viking Road from Highway 58 to Menards; Greenhill Road from Hudson Road to Highway 58; Highway 58 to Cedar Heights Drive; South Main Street from University Avenue to Greenhill Road; College Street (18th Street to 29th Street); Seerley Boulevard from College Street to Main Street; Center Street from 1st Street to Dunkerton Road; and the Grand Boulevard/Cedar Heights area from East Street to the City Limits.

“We should also be trying to ensure trash doesn’t become litter in the first place and be making sure not to overfill trash cans. According to city code, you’re supposed to be able to close the lid and make sure they’re not falling over and spilling out. We want to avoid enticing any creatures.”

If businesses or organizations have any questions about getting involved in the efforts, email: amanda.huisman@cedarfalls.com.

Waterloo

April 22 will be the designated day for “Earth Day Spring Cleanup” in Waterloo.

Activities will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Individuals or teams interested in the cleanup should register with the City of Waterloo Engineering Department at: https://forms.gle/33m37XJpiegZKaNb7.

People will pick up reflective vests and trash bags as well as drop off their trash at either the Gates Park parking lot on Lester Street, or Bontrager Park parking lot on West Ninth Street. People are encouraged to bring work gloves because those will not be provided.

“We’re hoping to get everyone involved in caring for our community,” said Sarah Kempen, a city storm water specialist. “Litter in storm water affects us all aesthetically and environmentally, whether it’s polluting the larger bodies of water or causing issues with flooding when it clogs the inlets.”

Cedar Valley child care centers making plans for expansion, upgrades after receiving state grant funds Ten projects in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area received grants totaling $3.85 million that will make room to provide care for more children.

Waterloo Public Works-Sanitation Department is still working to identify high-visibility areas of the city to be targets.

“I urge Waterloo businesses, service organizations, churches, and individuals to lend a hand in cleaning up the litter left behind by the winter thaw and spring winds,” says Mayor Quentin Hart in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to show your community pride and enjoy time in the great outdoors! Let’s do this Waterloo!”

For more information or to register a team, contact Kempen or Cameron Agan, storm water specialists, by calling 319-291-4312 or by emailing stormwater@Waterloo-IA.ORG.

Other events

3 p.m. April 23 at Overman Park, 316 West Third Street in Cedar Falls — Organized by area neighbors

8 a.m. April 23 at Neighbors Park, 2120 Center Street in Cedar Falls —Organized by North Cedar Neighborhood Association

10 a.m. April 22, a “spring cleaning” of the Cedar Falls Downtown District organized by Community Main Street, beginning at Riverplace Plaza, 100 East Second Street. To sign up, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409084ea9a923abfa7-earth.

2 p.m. April 21 at Threehouse, 2422 College Street in Cedar Falls— Organized by Green Iowa AmeriCorps and College Hill Partnership to clean up College Hill

8:30 a.m. April 23 on the Cedar Valley trail network, an “Earth Day Trail Clean-Up” organized by the Cedar Valley Trails Partnership

April and beyond, “The Cedar Falls Clean Up” initiative encourages people to start the month off right and pick up litter as their schedules allow and to be rewarded with a small gift card if they share a picture with its Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.