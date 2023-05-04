WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Waterloo.
Mel Wittwer, John Duggan and Deb Gage will present the program on medical practices, procedures and instruments during the Civil War. All three presenters have studied Civil War medicine and participate in reenactments portraying the 16th US Medical Corps.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in the American Civil War.
