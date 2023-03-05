CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. on March 16.

Since the February meeting was canceled, Charles Lott will present his planned program on the Rock Island Prison. Lott will discuss the organization of the prison camp for captured Confederate soldiers and the associated cemetery.

The meeting will be at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 317 Greenhill Circle. The entrance is on the upper level.

20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII The Paris II, Kemer, Turkey HMS Majestic, Canakkale, Turkey Sunken barges, Canakkale, Turkey SS Palo Alto, Palo Alto, California Baron Gautsch, Mediterranean Sea Giuseppe Dezza, Rovinj, Croatia Maheno shipwreck, Fraser Island, Australia SS Atlantus, Cape May, New Jersey Helmet Wreck, Palau, Micronesia Goslar cargo ship, Paramaribo, Suriname Higgins landing craft, Lake Mead, Nevada Zibello barge, Gualtieri, Italy HIJMS Nagato Battleship, Marshall Islands USS Arizona, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii German Ship Fritz, Istria, Croatia Nippo Maru Wreck, Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia SS Thistlegorm, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Sunken German submarines, Kocaeli, Turkey Hinko Maru warship, Sakaiura Beach, Japan Cinque Terre shipwreck, Bonassola, Italy