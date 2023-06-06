CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. on June 15 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle.

“Counterfactual Questions and the Civil War” by Brian M. Jordan will be the evening's program. Jordan will present aspects of the war that defy logic and are contrary to what we think they should be. The phrase “What if” can lead to lively discussions and imaginative outcomes when reviewing battles and examining the personalities and traits of leaders.

Jordan is associate professor of U.S. Civil War History and chairperson of the Department of History at Sam Houston State University. He is the author or editor of six books on the Civil War and its era and more than 150 of his reviews, articles and essays have appeared in scholarly journals, popular magazines and newspapers.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. It will be in person and available via Zoom.

For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.org or go online to cvcwrt.org.