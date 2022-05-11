Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable to meet for program May 19

Gage will portray Dr. Mary E. Walker, one of the first women physicians in the country, graduating from Syracuse Medical College in 1855. At the outbreak of the war, Dr. Walker was denied a commission as an Army surgeon because she was a woman. She served as an unpaid volunteer in various camps and hospitals and eventually was appointed an assistant surgeon. She was captured and held a prisoner of war for four months before being freed in a prisoner exchange. Due to her contributions during the war, Walker was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1865, becoming the only woman to receive the medal. Disabled by her wartime experience, she was recognized for her outspoken advocacy for women’s rights.