Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable to meet for program May 19

CEDAR FALLS -- Deb Gage of Osage will present the May 19 program at a meeting of the Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Entrance is on the upper level.
Gage will portray Dr. Mary E. Walker, one of the first women physicians in the country, graduating from Syracuse Medical College in 1855. At the outbreak of the war, Dr. Walker was denied a commission as an Army surgeon because she was a woman. She served as an unpaid volunteer in various camps and hospitals and eventually was appointed an assistant surgeon. She was captured and held a prisoner of war for four months before being freed in a prisoner exchange. Due to her contributions during the war, Walker was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1865, becoming the only woman to receive the medal. Disabled by her wartime experience, she was recognized for her outspoken advocacy for women’s rights.
Gage has portrayed Dr. Walker for several years, participating in Civil War reenactments and living history events.
Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.