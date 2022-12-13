 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable meets Thursday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet Thursday, December 15 for its annual show and tell program. Members will discuss Civil War related collectibles,  travels to battlefields, parks and museums. Others may share research they've completed on ancestors or Civil War veterans.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.

Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.

