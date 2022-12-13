Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable meets Thursday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet Thursday, December 15 for its annual show and tell program. Members will discuss Civil War related collectibles, travels to battlefields, parks and museums. Others may share research they've completed on ancestors or Civil War veterans.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.
Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.
Eric Myszka and his father, Leonard, spent years amassing and painting troops and equipment representing various units that fought in the Civil War. They assembled a large portion of the collection in recent months in a garage, a tribute to the 150th anniversary of the war's end.
Eric Myszka, left, guides his father, Leonard, out of the battlefield with help from Cory Smith. Eric and Leonard Myszka spent years amassing and painting troops and equipment representing various units that fought in the Civil War. They assembled a large portion of the collection in recent months in a garage, a tribute to the 150th anniversary of the war's end.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
Photos by DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
Eric Myszka work with miniatures includes a model of the McLean House, the home where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant toward the end of the Civil War.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
In most cases Eric and Leonard Myszka hand-painted their Civil War figures like the ones at left.
Below, a model of the McLean House, where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
A model of the McLean House, where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
