Cedar Valley Chamber Music performs concert for kids

071816mp-Chamber-Music-3

Kirsten Yon, Tara Lynn Ramsey, Nathan Cook, Stefan Kartman, Yvonne Smith, and Julia Bullard with Cedar Valley Chamber Music perform in the Covenant Medical Clinic lobby in July 2016.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Chamber Music will be at the Waterloo Public Library 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday to perform an interactive concert for kids.

Children are invited to Meeting Room AB for some musical fun with a bassoon, French horn, flute, and more.

