Cedar Valley Chamber Music performs concert for kids

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Chamber Music will be at the Waterloo Public Library 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday to perform an interactive concert for kids.
Children are invited to Meeting Room AB for some musical fun with a bassoon, French horn, flute, and more.
