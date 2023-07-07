There’s always the risk that presenting a series of concerts devoted to one composer could become a yawner for audiences.

Unless it’s Bach.

“Johann Sebastian Bach is such a cultural icon – his music went into space with Voyager 1 – and no other composer has captured the imagination of so many other composers and popular culture who link back to Bach,” said Hunter Capoccioni, Cedar Valley Chamber Music artistic director and founder.

“There and Bach Again” is theme for this summer’s CVCM concert series, beginning with a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Erik Rohde, University of Northern Iowa School of Music professor and conductor, will play solo Bach on the violin.

The three CVCM concert series follows with concerts 7 p.m. July 14 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls; 7 p.m. July 18 at Petersen Town Hall in the Waterloo Center for the Arts; and 7 p.m. July 21 at First Presbyterian Church in the Cedar Falls.

Season tickets are $60 and tickets for individual performances are $25, available online at cedarvalleymusic.org/tickets2023.

In addition, CVCM will perform several “Café & Suites” concerts at Western Home Communities and NewAldaya Lifescapes.

For Capoccioni, the season is a “dream come true,” he said. Not only does the double bass musician get to play Bach – “every string player loves to play Bach” – and the concert programs he’s put together “really fit together."

“I’ve been thinking about the idea of doing the festival about a single composer for quite a while. It’s very tough thing because it could become monotonous,” explained Capoccioni, a Waterloo native now living in Houston.

CVCM was founded by Capoccioni in 2006 to bring chamber music to new audiences by performing in unique and diverse venues, to build community ties to the arts through collaboration, to bring native Iowa artists back to the state to perform with other Iowa-based musicians and create a festival that is unique in Iowa.

“The programs are accessible and spark the imagination and create a narrative that people can engage," he said. "It’s a summer festival, so it’s fun to relax and not be too serious and offer a lot of variety for an entertaining evening of music.”

Why Bach for the summer series?

“It’s not a big Bach anniversary or anything, but the important point to make is Bach is just as vital today and he gets to the heart of classical music,” he said. The composer is celebrated as a genius, not only for his ability of weaving together melody and harmony at the same time but also the scope and variety of his compositions.

The “Bach to Auerbach” concert on July 14 is a 70-minute program without intermission, mixing together Bach’s “The Art of the Fugue” with more current preludes and fugues by Dmitri Shostakovich and Lera Auerbach. The program’s playlist is reminiscent of mix tapes or compilations popular in the 1980s and ‘90s. “There will be two different groups on stage, and as one finishes, the next group will pick up,” Capoccioni explained.

Performing artists will be Sean Botkin, piano; Julia Bullard, viola; Max Geissler, cello; Courtney Miller, oboe; Theo Ramsey, violin; Erik Rohde, violin; and Capoccioni, double bass.

On July 18, “Letters to Bach” will take a look at the musical puzzle of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” in a chamber music version for string trio as well as several lesser known works that pay homage to Baroque styles and forms. Featured artists will be Botkin, Bullard, Capoccioni, Geissler, Ramsey, Rohde, and Julia Fox Henson on violin and Joanna Mendoza on viola.

“(Re)-Inventions” is the theme for the final concert of the season on July 21.

“Bach is always being reinvented. The fugue is not dead, the prelude is not dead. The formal structures, the techniques and forms anyone in classical music learns can be updated for modern times and the work synthesized,” Capoccioni said.

The program features Bach’s Chaconne from Partita No. 2 in D Minor, and Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 as well as Brahms Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 19 and Kats-Chernin’s “Re-Inventions for Saxophone and String Quartet.”

Featured performer are Bullard, Capoccioni, Geissler, Henson, Mendoza, Ramsey, Rohde; Alan Henson and Yoo-Jung Chang, both on cello; and Ann Bradfield, soprano saxophone.

“It’s just fun. It’s not meant to be something transformative. The program shows that Bach is very much alive and known and heard in music today, connecting across the centuries,” he adds.

Misheard lyrics from iconic rock songs Misheard lyrics from iconic rock songs 'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John 'Simply the Best' by Tina Turner 'Livin' on a Prayer' by Bon Jovi 'Africa' by Toto 'Purple Haze' by Jimi Hendrix 'Seven Seas of Rhye' by Queen 'The Zephyr Song' by The Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds' by The Beatles 'I'm a Believer' by The Monkees 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' by Nirvana 'Rock and Roll All Nite' by KISS 'Enter Sandman' by Metallica 'The Final Countdown' by Europe 'Bad Moon Rising' by Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Edge of Seventeen' by Stevie Nicks 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' by The Beatles 'We Built This City' by Starship 'Blinded by the Light' by Manfred Mann 'Hotel California' by The Eagles 'Smooth Criminal' by Michael Jackson 'Summer of '69' by Bryan Adams 'Say You Love Me' by Fleetwood Mac 'American Pie' by Don McLean 'Message in a Bottle' by The Police 'Don't Bring Me Down' by Electric Light Orchestra