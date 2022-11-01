Cedar Valley Catholic Schools offer Explore events

WATERLOO -- Parents and students interested in learning more about the middle school and high school programs offered at Cedar Valley Catholic Schools are invited to join us for one or more of our Explore night events. Staff members at each campus will be on hand to answer questions, and student ambassadors will provide tours of the facilities.

An event for grades nine through 12 will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Columbus Catholic High School, 3231 W. Ninth St.

An event for grades six through eight will be held at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, 3225 W. Ninth St., from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Check in begins at 5:45 p.m. for both events.

Cedar Valley Catholic Schools represents four schools in the Cedar Valley: Blessed Sacrament Early Childhood Center, Saint Edward Elementary School, Blessed Maria Assunta Pollatta Middle School, and Columbus Catholic High School.