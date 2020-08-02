Cedar Valley businesses urged to help with census count

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Community leaders are asking businesses to help their employees complete their census forms.

The Take 5 initiative calls for employers to provide workers with access to the internet, computers, or tablets and a five-minute break during the workday Wednesday to fill out the forms.

Mayor Quentin Hart proposed the initiative and got support from Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Grow Cedar Valley CEO Cary Darrah, and Brian Schoon of the Black Hawk County Complete Count Committee.

“Having businesses give employees online access and time to complete the census is one more way to reach the hard-to-count communities,” Hart said. “These communities are often under served and in most need of the federal, state, and local funds allocated per census data to provide a safety net of services.”

Just under 70 percent of Black Hawk County’s residents had responded to the 2020 U.S. census as of July 27, including 57 percent who answered the questions online.

Forms were mailed to every household in the county earlier this year and had options to complete the confidential information by phone, mail, or online. Visit the census website if you lost the form.