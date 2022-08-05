Cedar Valley businesses prepare for the tax-free weekend

CEDAR FALLS — Businesses are preparing for this year’s tax-free weekend by marking down merchandise.

Clothes and shoes priced less than $100 will have no 7% sales tax — including the 1 cent local option sales tax — on Friday and Saturday. The exemption applies to each article under $100, no matter how many items are sold on each receipt.

Businesses open those two days are required to participate. Sunday is not included.

Scott Gall, owner of The Runner’s Flat in Cedar Falls, said his store is usually busy during the weekend. He said it’s difficult with shoes, which are often more than $100, so he is marking down some to be eligible for exemption.

Gall said all other apparel also will qualify. He hopes to put shoes on sale outside the store to attract customers, as long as the weather cooperates.

“It’s fun for us because it marks the beginning of cross country season,” Gall said. “It’s more of a community party than a sale.”

However, shoes and apparel specifically used for sports – such as skates, cleats, helmets and pads – are excluded from tax exemption.

Another store on Cedar Falls’ Parkade taking advantage of the weekend is Main Street Exchange. Owner Tracy West sets up her 50-cent sale specifically for the sales tax-free weekend. She said every year people line up outside the store, trying to be the first in to get the half-dollar deals.

Staff at other businesses in downtown Cedar Falls, such as Peekaboo! Baby and Stone Feather Road, said their stores participate in the tax-free weekend but feel they are usually an afterthought.

A list of allowed and excluded items can be found online at tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday. Apparel not eligible for tax exemption includes jewelry and watches, purses, bags and wallets, glasses, and makeup and cosmetics.

Apparel included that people may not think of are items like socks, underwear, bras and diapers.

The purchase of a gift card is already not taxable. Items sold during the tax-free period using a gift certificate will qualify for the exemption.