CEDAR FALLS – Marketia Moore, a graduate of the Black Business Entrepreneurial Accelerator and business owner, won first place and a $5,000 prize for her business at the virtual Pappajohn Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition on April 28.

The BBEA is a partnership program between 24/7 BLAC and the University of Northern Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

Winning the award in the Localized Business category, Moore competed with her family business, Momma 'Nem Soul Food & Catering, which provides an authentic soul food experience.

Moore said the money will help her purchase a food truck.

Photos: The Panther Caravan stops in Waterloo Panther Caravan 1 Panther Caravan 2 Panther Caravan 3 Panther Caravan 4 Panther Caravan 5 Panther Caravan 6 Panther Caravan 7 Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley rallies support for the UNI “Our Tomorrow” campaign Northern Iowa assistant women’s basketball coach Katelin Oney speaks on the Panthers 23-10 season Northern Iowa head wresling coach Doug Schwab fires up the crowd Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson addresses the crowd at the Waterloo stop of the Panther Caravan Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Peterson discusses her team