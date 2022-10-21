Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame inducts three new laureates, presents entrepreneur award

CEDAR FALLS — Three laureates and an entrepreneur were inducted into the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The 28th annual black-tie gala event sponsored by Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and presented by First Interstate Bank, formerly Great Western Bank, took place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Individuals inducted into the Business Hall of Fame are outstanding business leaders who have made significant contributions to the free enterprise system. This year’s laureates are Stacey Bentley, president and CEO at Community Bank & Trust; Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities; and Mike Mallaro, CEO of The VGM Group. Andy Fuchtman, co-owner of Sidecar Coffee locations, received the entrepreneur award.

A Waterloo native, Bentley began her banking career in bookkeeping at Cedar Falls Trust & Savings in 1981. She worked her way up through the ranks, joining the trust department and then becoming a branch manager before becoming head of retail banking. When friend and bank colleague Joe Vich started a local bank, Bentley wanted to be involved. In 1997, Vich, Bentley and 16 colleagues opened the doors to Community Bank & Trust. In 2013, the bank sold to QCR Holdings Inc.

She was featured in USA Today for her work providing guidance to a Black-owned start-up bank in the community.

Bentley is an active member and has served on the boards for the Iowa Bankers Association and American Bankers Association. She is also involved in the community, serving on the boards of Grow Cedar Valley, UnityPoint Hospital and Hawkeye Community College. She has been board chair for Western Home Communities, Exceptional Persons Inc., and Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa. She also has co-chaired the American Heart Association Heart Walk and Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health event.

Hansen learned the value of hard work growing up on a farm near Vinton. In addition, he spent time with his grandparents, who were administrators at the Ackley Presbyterian Home. After graduating, he began farming and worked at an implement dealership, as a police officer, and as a deputy.

After the farm crisis hit Iowa in the 1980s, Hansen sold his farmland and went to work at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls while earning a degree in accounting and business management at Upper Iowa University. He worked for IBM and as a public accountant in Vinton, before becoming controller for Western Home in 1995. He left briefly but returned in 2009 as CEO.

He has received such awards as the advocate of the year and Francis Lackner award from Leading Age National Association and the legacy award from Grow Cedar Valley. He co-chairs the public policy committee for Iowa Health Care Association and is involved in many other professional organizations.

Mallaro grew up in Charles City and graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1985. After an early career as a certified public accountant and CFO for a regional retailer, Mallaro joined VGM as CFO. He lead the charge for an employee stock ownership plan and in 2008, VGM became 100% employee-owned. After the sudden death of founder and CEO Van G. Miller in 2015, Mallaro was chosen as CEO, officially taking over in 2016.

He serves on the board of the National Center of Employee Ownership and numerous professional groups. He is active in the community in such organizations as the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation, Grow Cedar Valley, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and others.

Sidecar Coffee’s Fuchtman was born in Colorado, grew up in Kansas and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2001. He was music director and a musician at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls and became known as “the coffee guy” who was in charge of coffee for colleagues and friends.

Fuchtman met and became a business partner with Brent Dahlstrom. When Dahlstrom purchased a building on College Hill in Cedar Falls, he asked Fuchtman to help open and run a new coffee shop.

The first Sidecar Coffee shop opened on College Hill in 2012. Today there are four Sidecar Coffee locations, with a fifth set to open soon. Fuchtman also works with Alexander Hottle at Verve Kombucha, a restaurant and brewery they opened in 2019.