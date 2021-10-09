Cedar Valley Boys & Girls Club gets donation of 35 wireless hotspots from UScellular

WATERLOO -- To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities, as well as keep local youth connected during the school year, UScellular on Friday donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.

Hotspots are a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. These will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley boost their connectivity on site, while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley is very grateful for this wonderful gift by UScellular,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Chief Executive Officer James Lee. “With this donation, it will allow club members to access the internet while in the field, support their academic success by providing the internet and allow our club to run various programs to prepare our teens for college or draft a resume. The sky is the limit for our youth. This would not be possible without the ongoing support of UScellular.”

The hotspots provided to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for club members throughout the area. Each hotspot has the potential to support multiple club members throughout any given day.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” UScellular Area Sales Manager Justin Skiles said. “Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every family deserves access to reliable internet access. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”

UScellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in 2021.

