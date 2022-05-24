Cedar Valley Black leaders discuss disparities, lending barriers with congresswoman

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO — Black business leaders in the Cedar Valley met with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Monday as they worked to build relationships with the congresswoman.
Those who gathered are associated with the Waterloo-based nonprofit 24/7 BLAC, or Black Leadership Advancement Consortium. The organization was formed to help Black professionals develop networks in the Cedar Valley. The name comes from a 2018 report on the financial website 24/7 Wall St. that named Waterloo/Cedar Falls as one of the worst places for Black people to live in the U.S. Organizers say they chose that name to remind themselves that they can make things better.
Sharina Sallis, the president and co-founder of 24/7 BLAC, said Hinson reached out to the group. Participants spoke with her about why the group started and why it was needed. They also discussed if any laws have been passed that negatively affect Black residents.
One topic of discussion was the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The act was created as a response to the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009.
According to the
Brookings Institution think tank, there are no Black commissioners on the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and there hasn’t been a Black chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Sallis said there also are barriers to lending.
“Understanding how policy is connected to some of the barriers that have created the disparities is always a good opportunity.” She noted it is important “to share and have those conversations – and open dialogue – so that we can really fully understand what we can do to create a more beloved community.”
Hinson also mentioned barriers, and said her main takeaway from the conversation included the challenges of starting small businesses. She said she wants to target resources to specifically get Black-owned, women-owned and minority businesses and work with the Small Business Association to decrease barriers to receiving services. Hinson said she plans to work on that in Washington, D.C.
She also made the point that the pipeline to entrepreneurship begins with education – making sure Black students are graduating from high school. Almost 40 people have graduated from the organization’s Cedar Valley Black Business Entrepreneurship and Accelerator program since 2020, and Hinson said the women leading 24/7 BLAC are creating a positive snowball effect.
“If there’s anything I learned today, it’s that this group of women and leaders got together and stopped talking about (the disparities) and started doing something about it,” Hinson said.
Sallis said her organization’s focus is at a local level, but its reach is starting to spread regionally and even nationally. She said she loves seeing relationships starting and advancing versus waiting until they need assistance.
“I just think the way we’re going to create the type of beloved community that we all desire and hope to see is that all of us are going to have to be working together,” Sallis said. “This is all of our community, and if we have one subset or set of individuals that are not thriving, then it all hurts us as a community.”
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track and Field in Des Moines (Updated Saturday)
State Track Saturday C 69
Nashua-Plainfield's Jordyn Frost gets the handoff in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 24
Cedar Falls' Derek Woods holds his arms above his head after finishing the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 65
Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek leads the pack in the 1500 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 73
The Nashua-Plainfield girls track team hoists their first-place trophy during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 67
Tripoli's Austin Bremner reacts after finishing first in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 66
Tripoli's Austin Bremner runs the anchor leg of the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 63
Waverly-Shell Rock's Nick Kepford runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 70
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck looks up to the scoreboard after crossing the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 61
Nashua-Plainfield's Makenzie Foelske puts her hands over her head after finishing the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 62
Tripoli's Liam Carlson runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 64
Cedar Falls' Brayden Burnett runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 60
Cedar Falls' Mya Crawford prepares to handoff to race Knutson in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 71
Cedar Falls' Ben Roussell prepares to handoff to Derek Woods in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 68
Cedar Fall's Trey Campbell crosses the finish line in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 41
Tripoli's Austin Bremner celebrates with Liam Carlson after he finished first in the 100 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 42
Cedar Falls' Maddy McFarland runs in the 100 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 39
Nashua-Plainfield's Makenzie Foelske runs in the 100 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 43
Wapsie Valley's Gunner Meyer runs the 110 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 40
Tripoli's Liam Carlson finishes first in the 100 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 27
Jesup's Amanda Treptow runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 16
Wapsie Valley's Hunter Kane prepares to handoff to Brady Sauerbrei in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Lilly Betts takes off from the starting blocks in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 31
Wapsie Valley's Gunner Meyer runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 30
Waverly-Shell Rock's Nick Kepford runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 28
Aplington-Parkersburg's Quinnlyn Schultz runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 21
Independence's Alyssa Larson crosses the finish line in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 19
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale takes off for the anchor leg of the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 22
Waterloo East's Jaleah Jones jumps from the starting blocks in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 25
Hudson's Addison Grady runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 18
Denver's Natalie Demai runs in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 26
Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek smiles after winning the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 17
Don Bosco's Hannah Thome prepares to handoff to Kendra Nissen in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 29
Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Saturday C 23
Waterloo West's Cavelle Fay crosses the finish line in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 44
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale runs the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 48
New Hampton's
Carlee Rochford makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 55
Jesup's Carson Lienau makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 54
Charles City's Tino Tamayo makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 51
Denver's Elaina Hildebrandt runs the first leg of the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 53
Denver's Laci Even runs in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 56
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryan Folkerts runs in the distance medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 47
Jesup's Parker McHone runs the distance medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday-b 15
Waterloo East's Nyla Norman hands off to Denia Willingham in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday-b 14
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell runs in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday-b 29
Cedar Falls' Sarah Albaugh makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday-b 18
Cedar Fall's Derek Woods hands off to Brayden Burnett in the distance medley during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday-b 28
Cedar Falls' Sarah Albaugh makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday-b 23
Cedar Falls' Maddy McFarland hugs fellow racers after the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 4
Waterloo West's Tyree Gardner lands in the sand pit for the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 2
Nashua-Plainfield's Jennah Carpenter hands off to Abbie Hyde in the distance medley during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 5
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell lands in the sand pit for the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-c 31
Charles City's Ian Collins celebrates after clearing the bar for the win in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 47
Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Beckett makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 58
Jesup's Carson Lienau makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-c 39
Osage's Landon Arends lands in the sand pit for the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-c 34
Denver's Sydney Eggena makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-e 61
Osage's Meredith Street runs in the 400 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-e 63
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsom crosses the finish line in the 400 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 7
Cedar Falls' Myah Brinker makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 2
Cedar Falls' Jacob Kieler makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 8
Hudson's Addison Grady runs in the leading pack in the 3000 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 9
Hudson's Addison Grady finishes second in the 3000 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 11
Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 15
Cedar Falls' Luke Hartman runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 16
Cedar Falls' Alex Horstman runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 6
Nashua-Plainfield's Breanna Hackman makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs 3
Cedar Falls' Maddie Gallagher runs in the 300 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 42
Jesup's Alexis VanderWerff runs in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 57
Waverly-Shell Rock's Nick Kepford runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 51
Dike-New Hartford's Jacob Gibbs takes off from the starting line in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 54
Jesup's Nolan Evans runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 53
Grundy Center's Kaden Lynch runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 46
Charles City's Keely Collins makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 50
Osage's Katelyn Johnston runs in the 3000 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 41
New Hampton's Carlee Rochford lands in the sand pit for the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 43
Grundy Center's Laney Dole runs in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-d 55
Grundy Center's Ethan Sadler runs in the 3200 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-c 32
Charles City's Ian Collins makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-c 30
Charles City's Ian Collins makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-c 33
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter dash during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-b 24
Cedar Falls' Josee Simonson runs in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Thurs-b 18
Cedar Falls' Colin Johnson prepares to hand off to Brayden Burnett in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
