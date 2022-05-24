Cedar Valley Black leaders discuss disparities, lending barriers with congresswoman

WATERLOO — Black business leaders in the Cedar Valley met with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Monday as they worked to build relationships with the congresswoman.

Those who gathered are associated with the Waterloo-based nonprofit 24/7 BLAC, or Black Leadership Advancement Consortium. The organization was formed to help Black professionals develop networks in the Cedar Valley. The name comes from a 2018 report on the financial website 24/7 Wall St. that named Waterloo/Cedar Falls as one of the worst places for Black people to live in the U.S. Organizers say they chose that name to remind themselves that they can make things better.

Sharina Sallis, the president and co-founder of 24/7 BLAC, said Hinson reached out to the group. Participants spoke with her about why the group started and why it was needed. They also discussed if any laws have been passed that negatively affect Black residents.

One topic of discussion was the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The act was created as a response to the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009.

According to the Brookings Institution think tank, there are no Black commissioners on the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and there hasn’t been a Black chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Sallis said there also are barriers to lending.

“Understanding how policy is connected to some of the barriers that have created the disparities is always a good opportunity.” She noted it is important “to share and have those conversations – and open dialogue – so that we can really fully understand what we can do to create a more beloved community.”

Hinson also mentioned barriers, and said her main takeaway from the conversation included the challenges of starting small businesses. She said she wants to target resources to specifically get Black-owned, women-owned and minority businesses and work with the Small Business Association to decrease barriers to receiving services. Hinson said she plans to work on that in Washington, D.C.

She also made the point that the pipeline to entrepreneurship begins with education – making sure Black students are graduating from high school. Almost 40 people have graduated from the organization’s Cedar Valley Black Business Entrepreneurship and Accelerator program since 2020, and Hinson said the women leading 24/7 BLAC are creating a positive snowball effect.

“If there’s anything I learned today, it’s that this group of women and leaders got together and stopped talking about (the disparities) and started doing something about it,” Hinson said.

Sallis said her organization’s focus is at a local level, but its reach is starting to spread regionally and even nationally. She said she loves seeing relationships starting and advancing versus waiting until they need assistance.

“I just think the way we’re going to create the type of beloved community that we all desire and hope to see is that all of us are going to have to be working together,” Sallis said. “This is all of our community, and if we have one subset or set of individuals that are not thriving, then it all hurts us as a community.”

