Cedar Valley Big Band opens Metro Community Concert series Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — Big band standards, “Forever Simon & Garfunkel,” a Broadway performing artist and a pair of pianists will entertain audiences during the Metro Community Concert Association season.

The season begins Saturday at 7 p.m. with Cedar Valley Big Band. The 20-piece band has built a reputation and following over 30 years playing, preserving and celebrating the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and others. The band is a philanthropic group that donates proceeds from their performances to area schools to promote jazz studies.

All Met Community Concerts take place in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Jeremy Stolle, a recording artist and concert singer who is currently in the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” will perform Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. He recently has starred in Disney pre-Broadway productions, including “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” He travels the world performing in concert solo and with symphony orchestras.

On Oct. 17, David Osbourne will perform on piano at 7 p.m. Known as “the Pianist to the Presidents,” Osbourne has played in the White House numerous times. He now performs regularly at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. His music includes romantic, classical, jazz, pop, patriotic and Broadway. His record sales near five million.

“Forever Simon & Garfunkel” will be featured on stage at 7 p.m. March 9. The show stars award-winning singer-songwriter Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize winner). The duo leads the audience on a journey through Simon & Garfunkel’s songbook, as well as Paul Simon’s solo career.

Composer, arranger and pianist Mark Hayes closes out the season May 8 with a 7 p.m. performance. The internationally-known concert pianist has recorded more than 20 solo piano recordings, and his personal catalog totals more than 1,500 published works. He will be directing a few numbers with a large local choir.

Concerts are sold by season membership only, and tickets are not available at the door for single concerts. Through a reciprocal agreement, members may be admitted to concerts in Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids.

Tickets are $65 for adults; $30 for students and $125 for a family. Members should be receiving their tickets. Call (319) 233-2204 to purchase a membership, or if an ordered membership does not arrive.

The Metro Community Concert Association is a locally organized and locally directed non-profit organization devoted to bringing good music to the area. All income is used to provide family entertainment.