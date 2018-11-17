WATERLOO –Snow blanketed northeast Iowa overnight and tapered off in the morning.
The rest of the day (Saturday) holds a chance of freezing drizzle before gradually ending, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The day will be cloudy with a high near 29 and north northeast winds at 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Total daytime snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch. Temperatures will dip to around 10 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will have a high near 28 degrees and wind chill as low as 5 with northwest winds 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
No additional snow is expected for Sunday or Monday.
