Cedar Valley astronaut Raja Chari spacewalks for second time in career

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — Cedar Falls native Raja Chari “spacewalked” for nearly seven hours Wednesday.

The NASA astronaut -- also a 1995 Waterloo Columbus graduate -- along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency exited the International Space Station at about 8:30 a.m. to make various upgrades and repairs outside of it.

The commander of the SpaceX Crew-3, Chari has been beyond the Earth's atmosphere since launching aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Nov. 10 for a six-month mission.

Chari and Maurer, the Expedition 66 flight engineers, finished their work at 3:26 p.m. It was Chari’s second career spacewalk, and the 248th ever in support of space station assembly, upgrades and maintenance.

“My first spacewalk ... didn’t disappoint. It was extra great as I got to work with NASA classmate and friend NASA Astronaut Kayla Barron to install structure for new solar panels on the International Space Station. Cameras (images) don’t really do the view justice but does give you a sense of how hard it can be to concentrate when there’s so much to look at around you,” wrote Chari in his most recent Facebook post about his first time March 15. “Thanks to the training team at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Working out in space felt a lot like our practice runs in the neutral buoyancy lab.”

In preparation for an upcoming solar array installation, Chari's second spacewalk involved completing the crew’s “major objective” of installing hoses on a radiator beam valve module “that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature,” according to a NASA blog post.

“The crew members also installed a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replaced an external camera on the station’s truss, and conducted other upgrades to station hardware," the blog post added.

WATCH NOW: Interview from space with Cedar Valley astronaut Raja Chari In this Q&A, Chari talks about the mission so far, the constant feeling of falling in zero-gravity, and just how surprising it was to realize how much of the Earth is water.

The pair deferred a few secondary tasks, such as torque resets and cable routing, to a future spacewalk.

Chari and Maurer are “living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions as part of NASA’s Moon and Mars exploration approach, including lunar missions through NASA’s Artemis program," the blog post stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.