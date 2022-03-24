 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cedar Valley astronaut Raja Chari spacewalks for second time in career

  • Updated
  • 0
Spacewalk - 2

NASA astronaut Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer, of the European Space Agency, spacewalked Wednesday morning and afternoon outside the International Space Station. 

 Courtesy of NASA

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — Cedar Falls native Raja Chari “spacewalked” for nearly seven hours Wednesday.

The NASA astronaut -- also a 1995 Waterloo Columbus graduate -- along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency exited the International Space Station at about 8:30 a.m. to make various upgrades and repairs outside of it. 

Chari, Maurer

NASA astronaut Raja Chari, left, and Matthias Maurer, of the European Space Agency, spacewalked Wednesday morning and afternoon outside the International Space Station. 

The commander of the SpaceX Crew-3, Chari has been beyond the Earth's atmosphere since launching aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Nov. 10 for a six-month mission.

Chari and Maurer, the Expedition 66 flight engineers, finished their work at 3:26 p.m. It was Chari’s second career spacewalk, and the 248th ever in support of space station assembly, upgrades and maintenance.

“My first spacewalk ... didn’t disappoint. It was extra great as I got to work with NASA classmate and friend NASA Astronaut Kayla Barron to install structure for new solar panels on the International Space Station. Cameras (images) don’t really do the view justice but does give you a sense of how hard it can be to concentrate when there’s so much to look at around you,” wrote Chari in his most recent Facebook post about his first time March 15. “Thanks to the training team at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Working out in space felt a lot like our practice runs in the neutral buoyancy lab.”

People are also reading…

1st Spacewalk

Chari went on his first career spacewalk March 15.

In preparation for an upcoming solar array installation, Chari's second spacewalk involved completing the crew’s “major objective” of installing hoses on a radiator beam valve module “that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature,” according to a NASA blog post. 

“The crew members also installed a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replaced an external camera on the station’s truss, and conducted other upgrades to station hardware," the blog post added. 

The pair deferred a few secondary tasks, such as torque resets and cable routing, to a future spacewalk.

Chari and Maurer are “living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions as part of NASA’s Moon and Mars exploration approach, including lunar missions through NASA’s Artemis program," the blog post stated. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Thousands protest and demand action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News